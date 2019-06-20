The Rockmart Theatre and Rockmart Cultural Arts Center presents Theatre Camp II's production of "Mary Poppins, Jr." coming up on Friday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Public is invited to attend the show at the Rockmart Theatre at 116 East Elm St., Rockmart for the pair of shows.
Tickets are $7 Adults, $5 Children, Age 5 and under are free.
Student actors and actresses who make up the cast hail from Polk, Paulding, and Bartow County schools.
"Mary Poppins, Jr." is a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Book by Julian Fellowes, New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh.
Adapted by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International in New York.
Organizers are hoping the community will come support the talented students and the Arts at the upcoming shows.
Those with questions about purchasing tickets or want to find out more about the RCAC's upcoming schedule can call 770-684-2707.