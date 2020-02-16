Rockmart council member and Redmond EMS head Marty Robinson holds a lot of job titles and does a lot of good in the community. Besides being an elected official and having spent years in public safety, he's also a Deputy Coroner in Polk County, a member of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce board and on the Mosaic Place board as well.
He might look like an overachiever, but Robinson said he's only trying to do the right thing by helping so much in the community. He's humble about his involvement in so many organizations, doesn't like to toot his horn about the ways he's giving back to people around Polk and the surrounding areas.
So it came with great surprise on Feb. 13 when it was time to honor Redmond employees for the year when Redmond CEO John Quinlivan began reading off all the ways that Robinson has given back. Even greater surprise when Robinson was named the employee recipient of the Frist Humanitarian Award for 2020.
"I would have never thought in a million years that I would get something like that. There's a lot of people who deserve that award, and to even be considered for it is unreal to me," Robinson said. "It was a complete surprise."
Friends and family from Polk County joined Robinson for the occasion during Redmond's award ceremony.
Robinson was nominated by Redmond EMS's Frankie Matthews, along with Scotty Hancock and Chastity Bridges.
He also appreciates the hard work and effort that his colleauges put in on a daily basis in Redmond EMS, and all the work they do in volunteer efforts to help Robinson.
"Redmond made it possible for me to even get involved," he said. "They've open the door to make all of this possible. The more I have gotten involved, the more that I have seen what is going on in the community, the more I've wanted to help. You see the need and you just can't stop. It goes beyond the job."
Robinson's list of ways that he helps is impressive. As the Director of Redmond’s Emergency Medical Services, he is highly respected by his peers.
In his nomination, Robinson was described as one of the most caring and giving individuals one would ever have the pleasure of meeting.
"His community contributions are extensive, but one might never know of his involvement, as he always works behind the scenes," Quinlivan read from his nomination during the ceremony. "Marty is a mentor for a Polk School District program for troubled youth, taking at least one day a week to spend one-on-one time with the students. He helps organize the “Teen Maze” program in Polk County to demonstrate to youth the consequences of bad decisions in an effort to prevent those tragic events."
Having a child with special needs of his own - his son Holden - he is especially dedicated to the Special Olympics in both the Polk and Chattooga counties.
"Not just a community supporter, you will find Marty on the field with the athletes. From collecting equipment and giving “high-fives” to bending down to give a much-needed hug – Marty works tirelessly with the children to make the day memorable," his nomination read.
He also took a failing Relay for Life program in Polk County and gave it many successful years under his leadership. He serves on the board of Mosaic Place, an addiction recovery program in Polk County. He also coordinates Polk County’s “Brunch with Santa” and supports Chattooga County’s “Santa in Uniform,” making Christmas special for children in need.
"Marty truly exemplifies a quote by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr: 'Be happy in your community. Be active. There is so much good to do in this world and so many different ways to do it.'," Quinlivan said.
In recent months, Robinson ran without opposition to serve on the Rockmart City Council, and was nominated and voted by local business owners to sit on the Chamber of Commerce board.
All this and more is why Robinson was given the Frist Award, which qualifies him for national recognition as well. IF he were to win HCA's overall award for the year throughout the company, $10,000 will be donated to a charity of his choice.
“At Redmond, we are guided by our HCA Healthcare mission: ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,’” Quinlivan said. “The annual Frist Humanitarian Awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize our colleagues who exemplify that mission to the highest degree. Through their service to our patients and our community, these outstanding individuals truly raise the bar for healthcare workers nation-wide.”
Alongside Robinson during the Feb. 13 ceremony, Redmond also honored Humanitarian Physicians award winner Dr. Himanshu Patel, volunteer winner Donnis Swinford and Excellence in Nursing - Compassionate care recipient Hayley Monteith.