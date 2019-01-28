Organizers and crowd gather for Sanctity of Life March’s 20th year
Marchers took to Cedartown sidewalks and gathered in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 to air a grievance over the weekend.
On Saturday, they carried signs and heard speeches about millions of unborn souls never being given a chance to experience life. Their decades-long campaign here in Polk County continued onward as the effort to end abortion remains a battle they see as still un-won.
The Polk County Christian Coalition hosted the 20th anniversary of their Sanctity of Life March and Memorial in downtown Cedartown this past Saturday which began with a 11:45 a.m. silent procession toward the courthouse, and then continued on with a noon ceremony.
“There are some positive things happening on the pro-life front, and we're going to see these efforts here in Georgia,” Longtime organizer Larry Tolbert said. “We started doing this 20 years ago and it's hard to believe...”
Tolbert held back tears and continued on about the efforts put forth by organizers to continue to get people involved in their cause. He also added a line of scripture he wanted leaders around the country to hear and left marchers with a message: “do what is right.”
He added during the ceremony’s opening that it was one of the largest crowds to attend the Sanctity of Life march in years.
This event became an annual observance in downtown Cedartown as a result of the efforts of three primary organizers: Tolbert, Lee Mann and Twila Rariden.
Mann, who provided an address of her own to remember the 20th anniversary of the march, said that it was her ardent hope to see it come to an end in years to come.
“I pray that one day we don't have to plan this celebration,” she said.
Additional speakers during Saturday’s event included the Rev. Justin Carter, Pastor Philip Drake, Rev. Bill Heaton and Heather Blackmon of Life Matters Outreach. A benediction was also provided by Rev. Bill Frasier.
The Sanctity of Life event is annually in an effort to continue to highlight the importance of all human life and to “protect the innocent unborn.”
It’s been held annually on the last weekend in January no matter the weather.
The national 46th annual March for Life was held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 18.
Find additional information about the national pro-life moment at nrlc.org, silentnomore.com and for the national March for Life at marchforlife.org.