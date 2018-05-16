♦ This is the first in a series of columns about travel.
ade popular and possibly originating with the 2007 Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman movie of the same title.
If you haven’t heard about the term “bucket list”, it is a list of all the goals you want to achieve, dreams you want to fulfill and life experiences you desire to experience before you die.
In the movie, two terminally ill guys (Nicholson and Freeman) escape from a cancer ward and head off on an incredible road trip with a list of things they want to do or experience before they die.
While many of us have a mental picture of some things we would like to do, see, or experience, few of us have actually formalized those ideas into a list. Most people would agree that there is power in written goals, however, few people actually write them down. If you don’t live your days by personal goals and plans (including a bucket list), chances are you will spend most of your time doing what you always do and experiencing what you have always experienced. Like….”we just always go to Florida and sit on the beach.”
Look at the things you’ve done and the things you’re planning to do. Are they or were they a bucket list item? Having a bucket list reminds you of what’s really important so you can act on them. Do you repeat the same old vacation every year?
God has blessed us with such a great big world with an incredible assortment of exciting places to visit, sites to see, cultures to experience, foods to taste, and people to meet that it “begs” to be “bucketed.”
I often ask people if they could go anywhere in the world on their next vacation, where would they go? I hear of amazing ideas such as Hawaii, New Zealand/Australia, Alaska, A Rail journey across the U.S., A European River Cruise, Niagara Falls, and more. But, then I usually ask, “so when are you going” and far too often I hear answers like “I don’t really have any plans” or “that is a good question.”
To many, the idea of planning one of these amazing “bucket list” travel experiences is overwhelming. That is where your experienced local Travel Agent or more commonly now known as “Vacation Consultant or Planner” comes in. They have the knowledge, experience, tools, and connections to make your travel dreams comes true. And, what is great is that they don’t cost you anything. In fact, they can SAVE you time, money, anguish, and regrets.
So what’s on your bucket list and when are you going to scratch off the next item?