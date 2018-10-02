Traffic detours in Downtown Cedartown from Ware to Sycamore Streets for this weekend’s event
Cedartown’s annual Fall Festival is coming up this weekend, and those who want to come out and enjoy the annual Shrine Parade should find a spot to park and get to the Main Street sidewalk before a 10 a.m. start.
That means the Main Street will be closed down starting before the 9 a.m. kickoff of the festival from just above Ware Street to just below Sycamore Street until it concludes this Saturday afternoon, and people will need to detour around if they don’t wish to stop for the fun.
Locals and visitors alike should be able to find parking off of Main Street without a problem and ought to stop by and enjoy what promises to be a busy day for all.
The festival itself will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the first half a Hair and Fashion show being put on in front of F.H.F. Hair Design at 303 Main Street, with the parade to follow, and the second half of the fashion show after at 10:45 a.m.
Saturday’s fashion show in front of the Main Street salon is being put on by F.H.F. Hair Design, The Brave Sparrow and Nicki’s Dress Up Boutique.
The plans are to showcase what is in store for fall fashions available at The Brave Sparrow and Nicki’s Dress Up Boutique, as well as the hair and make-up transformations undertaken at F.H.F. Hair Design.
Events continue throughout the day with a Dog Show put on by the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society in the south Main Street park, an 11:30 a.m. finale of the fashion show in front of F.H.F Hair Design, and then dance performances from 1 to 1:45 p.m. put on by the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts Dance Studio at the Holloway Park stage.
Downtown Cedartown Association Executive Director Ramona Ruark said it’s nice to see the festival have a lot more to offer for visitors and local residents alike.
Ruark added around 50 vendors with a variety of arts and crafts, food, and more for sale will be lining Main Street this Saturday.
“We’ll have our food court between Ed’s Cleaner’s and the Coca-Cola building on Main Street,” Ruark said.
Additionally, the day includes the Polk County Historical Society’s archaeology day for youth ages 6 to 10 to allow them to participate in an ‘Artifact Dig’ for $2 each. Each junior archaeologist will get to keep one item that could range from shark teeth, glass beads, or even arrowheads.
The museum will also be hosting the Throttle Jockeys in their parking lot to give visitors the chance to see classic and antique cars from bygone days.
Visitors will also get to enjoy watching arrowheads being made and spinning cotton on a wheel as part of the festivities as the museum’s new location at 117 West Ave.
The 41st annual Fall Festival is hosted and sponsored by the Downtown Cedartown Association.
Live music will also be among the attractions for the annual event, held in Cedartown each year on the first weekend in October. Businesses downtown will also have sidewalk sales and specials during the festival.