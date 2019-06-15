Main Street Realtors in Cedartown took time out to show their appreciation to the community at the end of the week with a bit of midday fun for Polk County.
They hosted their Free Lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Cedartown and brought out a crowd to see Polk County's own Dalton Dover of The Voice fame, along with several other local artists who are getting their start in the music scene locally.
Tinney said it was his way of reaching out and saying thanks to the community at his downtown office at 2 N. Main St., Cedartown. He also served up a hot dog lunch during the event free of charge, and gave away West Cinema balcony seats to a lucky attendee.
He said work continues on improvements at the theater he purchased and restored on West Avenue.
WGAA 1340 AM and 106.1 FM also provided live streaming from the concert.