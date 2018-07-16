The “Buy From Georgia” movement is sweeping across the state in July to highlight consumer-based goods that can be purchased in a store or on Amazon.
Studies show the average consumer cannot name three products manufactured in their state, and the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is on a mission to educate people about what is made in their community and the impact those products have on their local economy.
"We can and will be the leader of this manufacturing renaissance by supporting the “Buy From Georgia” movement. This program helps people become aware of how they make a difference by buying locally made goods," Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, said.
The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance invites consumers to tag along as they travel across the state highlighting 16 manufacturing facilities in July. To learn more about these tours and to register, please visit: www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com
Coming up on July 23, officials will be looking over The HON Company, which produces in the Cedartown plant the high-quality steel and wooden office furniture that is used around the country, and even here locally in schools.
They make products like AllSteel, Maxon & Basyx and more at the 750,000 square foot facility in the industrial park of West Avenue.
Officials are also visiting the Carrollton-based Southwire 12 for Life plant, one of the largest cable and wire producers in North America.
The HON visit is part of a 16-plant tour during the month, which will take officials all over the state. They started with a July 10 tour of the Okabashi plant in Buford, and continued on this week starting Monday in Covington, then continued to Suwanee on Tuesday. They stopped in Atlanta and Augusta later this week before the visit here next Monday.