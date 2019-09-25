The Polk Pigskin Pick contest's Week 5 winner came down to the final score in the Rome-Carrollton game, and returned the crown temporarily back to Cedartown.
Congratulations goes out to Logan Maddox for his Week 5 win, who got closest to the final score between the Wolves and Trojans. Maddox guessed a 30-24 final in favor of Carrollton, and the score was actually a 24-20 win in favor of the Trojans.
He takes home hair spray from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a chamomile-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $10 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a set of queen sized sheets from McBrayer Furniture.
This week's prize package includes shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery of Rockmart, a chamomile-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a family movie night basket from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
Make sure to join the fun at Polkpigskinpicks.com to take part in picking the games for free and have the opportunity to win great prizes.