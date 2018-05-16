Local residents have a choice to make by the end of next Tuesday. Who do they want to represent them on the school board, for a Polk County Commission seat, and in statewide offices? The choices Polk County makes now can shape the future to come. To better help voters understand who everyone is on the board, we’re providing some brief profiles of local candidates in contested races. We’ll have more information on those who are running unopposed, or who will face a challenge in November later on this week.
Britt Madden Jr. has been busy in Polk County for a long time.
Owner and operator of Madden Consulting, he’s served on a number of boards and helped with many programs. A pastor in Haralson County, Madden doesn’t get to slow down much from his work on the Dvelopment Authority of Polk County board, and in helping out the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
Now he’s seeking a much bigger role by running for the open seat coming up for the Polk County Board of Education.
Madden said he decided to run after prayerful consideration in an effort to continue to serve the community.
“I think the most important thing is to get in and learn more about the team that we have in place to effectively educate our children and provide them with the best learning environment to possibly succeed,” he said previously.
Madden already has been involved in education locally as well, serving on the Polk County College and Career Academy board until recently, when he resigned to take part in the primary election as a candidate. Madden also has been part of Cedartown’s Biz Builder program too.
What he ultimately hopes to achieve on the board is keeping in line with a program of growth and improvement in education. He also wants to look at teacher compensation, work on school safety, academic achievement and district morale, and working toward more communication and openness with the public.