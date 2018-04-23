Rockmart’s Mac’s Bakery is planning to celebrate their 60th anniversary in business, but they’ll be waiting just one more week to do it.
The originally planned celebrations this weekend have been bumped up to this week on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 258 W. Elm St.
They were originally planned for celebrations to end last week, but scheduling issues cropped up this week forcing a postponement.
Mac’s Bakery turned 60 on April 7 as the family-owned business continues serving signature favorites to Polk County.
Wanda Haney, the latest generation to own the business, said the latest anniversary for the business is a reminder of just how much Rockmart loves the bakery’s sweets.
“We’d like to thank the community and Polk County for supporting us for 60 years,” she said.
One way that Rockmart residents can continue to show their support for Mac’s Bakery is by going online to sweetestbakeryinamerica.com and entering in a vote for Mac’s for the chance for the local business to win state and national level prizes for being one of the best shops in the country.
Mac’s Bakery supplier Dawn Foods is running the contest, which started in March and ends with a final day of voting on July 31. Among the top prizes are a full page ad in Bake Magazine, a bunch of giveaways and signage worth $10,000, National and local public relations support, an all expenses paid trip to the Dawn Innovation Studio and a private one-day session for the winning bakery, and more.
State winners get entered into a lottery for a trip to the Dawn Innovation Studio as well.
Celebrations for the business include adding your photo with a past Mac’s Bakery cake onto their memory wall, a prize raffle for orders above $5, t-shirt sales ($14.99 each,) door prizes and more. The winner of the raffle will get a gas barbecue grill.
Find out more about what’s coming up at the Mac’s Bakery Facebook page.