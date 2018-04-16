A longtime fixture in the Rockmart community is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary in the coming days.
Several different owners and decades of selling fresh, daily baked sweets hasn’t slowed down Mac’s Bakery. Despite turning 60 years old on April 7, customers are still tasting original recipes from 1958 whenever they purchase donuts and other classic menu items, and the current staff has no intention of stopping now.
“The basic sellers are the items that sold well back then still do,” Co-owner Wanda Haney said. “We’re gonna have a big block party, some door prizes, raffles, kids games, and percentages off to celebrate.”
Those looking to taste firsthand the food that’s kept the bakery running for so long can visit Rockmart’s 258 W. Elm St. on April 20 and 21 for the celebration, and the store is open from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
The bakery, so far, has stayed within Haney’s family, and she would like to see that trend continue.
“My uncle opened it in 1958 on Jones Avenue,” Haney said. “He sold it to my father who moved it down the road, and then I bought it in 1995. I do plan to retire soon, and I would like to see it stay in the family — it doesn’t have to — but I would like it.”
Haney has added items since acquiring ownership, but the classics are all there. Customers can order cakes, cupcakes, rainbow cake, cookies, pies and much more. “If you like homemade fresh, daily baked sweets, come stop by,” Haney said. “I appreciate everyone’s business.”