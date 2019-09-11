The Polk School District Board of Education is using monthly M.E.R.I.T awards to make sure their employees are recognized for the hard work they do. The award, standing for magnificent employees recognized for inspiration and talent, lives up to its acronym by honoring workers from various departments with praise and prizes.
Joseph Chubb, representing the service employee category, was selected as this month's M.E.R.I.T recipient and was given his award during the board's recent September 10 meeting.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins shared some of the kind words that Chubb's peers prepared for him.
“This individual is the friendliest man,” Atkins read from the comments. “He goes above and beyond the expectations of his job. He works so hard and does everything with a smile. He is so kind to all of the staff - as well as the students. I'm so thankful he is part of our Cherokee family. Mr. Chubb is awesome. We value him as a co-worker because of his willingness to help everyone in need, whether it be a teacher, administrator, or student.”
More comments were read before Chubb made his way to the front of the room for his award and pictures, and while the M.E.R.I.T program is now a year old, the board still plans to honor their best and brightest moving forward.
“It's really hard to believe that its been a full year since we first started this,” Atkins said. “We just really enjoy being able to take time out of each month to spotlight special employees – people that mean the world to us.”