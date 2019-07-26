Forsyth - Officer Casey Lyall of the Polk County Police Department completed a D.U.I. Detection and Standardization Field Sobriety Testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
The course includes the observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Patterns of driver behavior and the more common driving errors committed by drivers under the influence are also identified in training.
Students from departments across the state also are taught safe methods for stopping and approaching a driver suspected of being under the influence, as well as detection techniques for determining whether a driver is under the influence.
Emphasis is placed on the proper manner in which to administer field sobriety tests, and practical exercises were carried out during the course. The tests taught meet national and international standards, according to a release from the GPSTC.
Funding for the program was provided by the State of Georgia's Governor's OFfice of Highway Safety.