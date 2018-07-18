Actively seeking tenant to take over prime downtown space
A Cedartown attorney has big plans to get the A.C. Cobb building up and running again as soon as possible.
Attorney Bill Lundy wasn’t actually sure he was going to buy the building on auction day back at the end of June, but went down to the corner of Main Street and West Avenue on the chance he might get it.
“I didn’t want it to go for a low price,” Lundy said.
Bidding started at $50,000, and between Lundy and another bidder the price jumped up to $85.000 close to the gavel.
Then Lundy jumped in and got the final bid of $86,000 and took a valuable piece of downtown property.
He’s already got big plans for the building now under contract, which has been empty for the past few years without a tenant. The last business that took over the front space was Red, White and Brew, a coffee shop run by the Peterson’s before it closed a few years ago.
Previously sporting a red exterior, the set designers for “Hap and Leonard” changed the front façade to a now neutral tan and used the side as a hotel entrance during filming for the third season in Cedartown.
Now Lundy hopes to bring a business fast back to the storefront on the bottom floor, and get busy renovating the top floors for loft-style apartments, a growing trend downtown as renovations have been made to several buildings.
“I want 100 percent occupancy,” Lundy said.
He doesn’t know yet what business might take over the ground floor space, but he said he’s actively pursuing several ideas and someone to rent out the space.
“I feel excited about it, and I love downtown Cedartown,” he said. “I think what Jamie and Darcy (Morris) have done relative to the Coke building is great… People are beginning to gravitate toward urban living. It’s because you can turn the key and walk away. There’s no yard to cut or trees to trim.”
Lundy expects to make initial repairs and improvements to get ready for a tenant in the coming weeks once the sale is finalized.