The Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot is hosting the latest edition of the Lunch and Learn series this Friday for a luncheon event.
Zach Thomas, who heads up the class, said the latest Lunch and Learn will be continue lessons in series titled "Leading Others."
"While they build upon one another, each presentation stands alone as a learning opportunity," Thomas said.
The first class, Leading Self, was already completed leaving Leading Others for this Friday's lesson, followed by Leading Teams and Leading Organizations as the final classes in the series.
Thomas said he focuses on the use of "The Secret: What Great Leaders Know - And Do" by Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller. It also utilizes the Chick-fil-A SERVE model.
An event based through the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, the forthcoming Lunch and Learn includes lunch and costs $15 for Chamber members, and $20 for non-Chamber members.
