The Polk County Chamber of Commerce will host the Chick-fil-A Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, April 4 starting at noon at the Richardson Field Depot in Rockmart.
This event will provide attendees with an inside look into Chick-fil-A as well as their practices and procedures for business as presented by Zach Thomas, Chick-fil-A Rockmart owner.
Those in attendance will also be treated to lunch.
Chamber members are $15 and Non-members are $20. This month's event is presented by ShawHankins.
To RSVP for this event you can visit http://business.polkgeorgia.com/events/details/chick-fil-a-lunch-learn-5765 or e-mail Executive Director, Blair Elrod at info@polkgeorgia.com.
RSVPs are due back by Friday.