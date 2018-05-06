- Moves from acting role to full status following completion of Chief’s school
Aragon’s Police Chief is finally officially in his job after serving for several months in the job in an acting capacity.
The city’s municipal court Judge Terry Wheeler swore Brad Loyd into office, which allows him to move into the job. His parents stood with him during ceremonies held as the month of April came to a close.
“We’re proud to have him as our chief, and glad that he finally wrapped up the work he had to do,” Aragon Mayor Garry Baldwin said. “He’s hit the ground running.”
Loyd finished up chief’s school at the end of April before he was sworn in last Monday, April 30 at the tail end of the Aragon City Council meeting’s called make-up session.
Prior to that Loyd was a lieutenant in the department, having come to serve at the Aragon Police in November 2016 following a three-year stint with the Polk County Police, where his twin brother Brandon Loyd still serves within the ranks.
He was born and raised in Rockmart, and is a graduate of Rockmart High School's Class of 2003. After finishing his education, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served until 2012.
He reached the rank of sergeant during his time in service, and was deployed to Iraq twice in 2004 and 2006, then to Afghanistan in 2011.
Loyd has previously said when he was appointed to the role of acting chief that many of his goals revolve around working to curb drug trafficking and use within the city limits, and to curtail juvenile delinquency and property thefts as well.
He added that Aragon residents need to call 911 when they are victims of a crime when it happens, and not post about incidents on social media platforms.
"911 isn't checking Facebook for reports of crimes," he said. "No call to 911 is ever wasted, and it will allow our department to work more effectively."
In recent weeks Loyd’s department has also announced the inclusion of a new K-9 officer onto the force, and the new dog in the department Nero began his first day of work this past Friday.