With school starting back this week, the 20th annual Youth Summerfest made sure students ended their vacation with a bang, but also many of the things they’ll need.
Competing in Olympic style sports, dancing, and eating were just a few of the activities that kept youth occupied, and all competitors went home with school supplies after the July 28 event.
“We had tennis ball relay, tug of war, a 60-yard dash, and a 40-yard dash,” Galilee Baptist Church pastor Kenneth Brown said. “We have two jumping gyms for the kids 5 and under. Making sure everyone's got something to do.”
The event was designed to prepare students for school, and all participants left with a book bag and other supplies.
No one that tried their luck in the competitions went home empty-handed either, because medals were given to all. Adults were given the chance to compete in games as well.
“The vision is to get some kids out here where everyone can be a winner,” Brown said. “No matter what their race is, no matter how tall they are, no matter how short they are, no matter what. Everyone leaves here a winner.”
Youth Summerfest 2018 was made possible thanks to volunteers from various churches and organizations, and the Youth Summerfest organizing committee. They gathered last Friday to celebrate their 20th anniversary.