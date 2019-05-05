Some months back a local family related to Eugene Terrell Brackett found out that when he fought in World War II, he left behind an item that was forgotten for decades and has now found its way back to Rockmart.
Angelo D’amico was walking in a field near Alife, Italy when he made the discovery. Through a research organization, he was able to contact the family and return the dog tag, beautifully framed.
Eugene Terrell Brackett served in the United States Army from February of 1943 until November 1945. Not much was available online for the general public for his service records, but it did report that he entered the Army like many at the time as a Private at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. His enlistment like all men who were called to serve at the time was for the duration of the war, plus six months.
Contrary to what the finder thought, Brackett survived and returned home along with two of his older brothers, Charlie and Carl.
Brackett is survived by three nieces and two nephews.
Alife, Italy is on the Italian peninsula directly north of Naples, and sits in the same region as the first of several defensive lines held by German and Italian forces between the beginning of the Allied Invasion of Italy.
Those dog tags recently were given over to the Rockmart History Museum to put on display alongside other items that represent the city’s connection with the wars of the past, especially with Memorial Day coming up.
Visit the South Marble Street museum on Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see their collection and learn about local history like those dog tags found in the soil of Italy.
Also, those who would like to make a donation of a local piece of history, or have a question can contact Pat Sampson at 678-764-5201.