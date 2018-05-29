A longtime optometrist and member of the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority died last week following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Richard Jewell, who cared for the eyes of many in Polk County during his years of practice, was 90 years old. He is survived by his wife Beverly Hammond Jewell, his children and grandchildren.
Jewell served for 47 years on the Hospital Authority board, and had a practiced as an Optometrist for 59 years, most of that in Cedartown.
In a statement released following the announcement of his death last week, the Hospital Authority board released a statement that the group was saddened by the lost of their longtime member, who had just gone onto serve in an emeritus member status at the start of this year.
“Dr. Jewell’s years of faithful service have been an inspiration to the Authority, the Polk Hospital staff and affiliated employees,” the statement read. “He was instrumental in the lengthy negotiations which led to the construction of a new acute care hospital in Polk County.”
They additionally cited his work to help create the new Polk Medical Center with his work on the board as part of his legacy in service.
Hospital Administrator Matt Gorman added his condolences as well.
“Dr. Jewell will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through the lives touched by the hospital to which he gave so much,” he said.
Jewell, born in March 1928, grew up in Sanford, N.C. and attended first the University of North Carolina and then finished his education at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. He served in the United States Army as a Lieutenant as well.
Before he moved to Cedartown, Jewell returned to his hometown to practice until 1957, when he moved to Georgia with his first wife, June Adams Jewell.
Along with his service on the Hospital Authority for several decades, Jewell also was a member of the American Optometric Association for 63 years, the Georgia Optometric Association, a longtime member of the Cedartown Kiwanis Club, and was also a former board member of C & S Bank.
Jewell was also a longtime member of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church, where he also played organ for 15 years.
Services for Jewell were held Sunday after press time at his church, with eulogies delivered by his son Perry Jewell and Mark Waits.
Those who want to honor Jewell’s memory with donations can do so to Cedartown First United Methodist.