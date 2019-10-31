A Carrollton man who was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a Cedartown postal carrier was convicted on a pair of charges following his trial in recent weeks.
The Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court jury found Antwain Durell Person guilty on charges of second degree Homicide by Vehicle and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device in the April 2016 death of Gina Jackson.
Person, who was driving a logging truck on the Highway 27 bypass heading northbound, ran a red light and struck and killed Jackson in her postal van while she was crossing Highway 27 with a green light on Collard Valley Road.
The jury came back with convictions on October 23 on the pair of charges following the trial.
Person entered a not guilty plea in July 2017 after he was indicted by the grand jury in 2016. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19.