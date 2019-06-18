Local organizers are hoping to do their part in order to halt the spread of gang violence by getting information out into the community in a partnership with several agencies in Polk County.
In response to recent incidents, James Diamond got several individuals to lend their voices and educate around 45 children and adults on gang and violence prevention efforts.
The Saturday, June 16 Gang and Violence Seminar was hosted at Marietta Street United Methodist Church in Cedartown with the help of Courtney McGinnis. Guest speakers included McGinnis of the Department of Juvenile Justice, along Jaseon Smith of the District Attorney's office for the Juvenile Court, local residents Michael Frazier and AJ Price spoke out for the community and Tony Taylor from the Department of Family and Children Services.
Diamond said the effort was to connect parents and youth with officials who understand gang and violence prevention.
"I see it is a need to help our youth and educate parents on what to look for, and form a better relationship with law enforcement authorities in the community county wide," Diamond said.
He added that "it was the first of it's kind in light of all the violence taking place in Polk County."