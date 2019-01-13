A small group gathered at West Cinema in Cedartown last Thursday night, Jan. 10, to enjoy a free screening of "A Story Worth Living," provided by Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas and Life Impact Ministries.
The movie, produced by Ransomed Heart Ministries, is the story of six novice motorcycle riders - fathers, sons and friends - on a journey in the Colorado back country and what they learn about life, their faith and each other during the epic trip.
West Cinema opened their doors for free for the screening, but also sold concessions during the Jan. 10 event.