The start of 2020 felt a lot like the beginning of the previous year in a moment of déjà vu for Polk County as wet weather piles on the rainfall and rising waters of local creeks.
Cedar Creek in western Polk County was on the rise, and heavy rainfall on Thursday forced the closure for a third time in recent weeks of Girard Avenue between Lynton Drive and Sixth Streets.
The measure is to allow for temporary lines to be run from lift station pumps in the middle of being replaced to Cedartown's Wastewater Treatment plant across Girard Avenue from where the lift station pumps are located, and being flooded out by groundwater.
Heavy rains previously forced the closure of Girard Avenue twice in December. City Manager Bill Fann said previously it is his hopes to get the work completed on the new lift station not far from the wastewater treatment plant to avoid any future closures. It has been delayed by wet weather so far this year.
Additional localized flooding was spotted around the Cedartown area as the rainfall continued through the day and into the first weekend of the year.
Fortunately for Rockmart, the waters in Euharlee Creek haven't risen far enough to begin invading the downtown park areas from the heavy rains on Thursday and light rain as the week was closing out.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said no streets or areas had yet to be closed off by midday Friday.
The weekend forecast calls for more rain over Saturday, but a chance for the county to dry out with a couple of days of sunshine on Sunday and Monday before rainfall is expected to return next week on Tuesday.