The 71st Annual Coosa Valley Fair hosts many events and activities for the community to enjoy, this year including a Livestock Junior and Open Beef Show on October 2.
The show included ten different classes of entries and a wide range of student ages and grade levels.
Although some students train and show animals individually, teams are commonly formed within schools and communities to practice and travel as groups to show events.
The Polk County Show Team, a team of over thirty students in grades five through twelve from both Rockmart and Cedartown schools, participated in the fair’s livestock show. These students are all involved in FFA or 4-H.
Full results from the Coosa Valley Fair Livestock Junior and Open Beef Show at https://coosavalleyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019CVFBeefShowResults_final.pdf