The National League of Junior Cotillions- Polk County Chapter held its annual Holly Ball on Saturday, December 22 at the Cherokee Golf & Country Club.
Dressed semi-formally the fifth- through eighth-grade students participated in the elegant evening, complete with dance cards, contests, prizes, corsages, - and boutonnieres.
The Holly Ball gave these Cotillion members the opportunity to put into practice all the dances and etiquette that they learned during the past half year in Cotillion classes. They danced the night away doing the foxtrot, cha-cha, swing, and the electric slide.
Prizes were awarded to AndeKate Roper, Landon Groover, Ava Reaves, and Chase Miller for the foxtrot contest; Abby Lynn Cupp, Noah Hogg, Edy Lee, and Eli Barrow for the cha cha contest; Jonalynn Zuker, Luke Casey, Emma Kate Owen, and Anderson Kinard for the swing contest.
Winners of the Snowball Elimination Dance, which required holding a white Styrofoam ball between their heads while doing the foxtrot were Addy Smith, Robert Frazier, Betenia West and Zac McComb.
Parents who chaperoned for the evening were Mr. and Mrs. Joey Arnold, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Ball, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Roper, Mr. and Mrs. Carson Tanner, Mr. and Mrs. Todd Tillery, and Mrs. and Mrs. Clint Jones.
The seven-month program gives fifth through eighth grade students instruction on etiquette, proper manners, and social dances.
Skills taught include table manners, correspondence, proper introductions, good first impression skills, good posture, paying receiving compliments, opening doors, and assisting with coats.