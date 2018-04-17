A local youth is getting a lot of accolades after some hard work this year, using talents both musically and politically to good use in representing Polk County.
Grace Ann Lundy recently competed in several piano competitions. In November 2017, she competed in the Rome Music Teachers Association Jazz and Pop Festival, held at Shorter University, where she was awarded the Gold Medal. She followed that up earlier this year in January 2018, when she participated in the National Federation of Music Clubs piano festival. She was awarded a Superior Plus rating in this festival.
Most recently, in March 2018, she competed in the Rome Music Teachers Association Sonatina/Sonata competition, held at Berry College, where she was awarded the Silver Medal.
She is currently preparing for the National Piano Playing Auditions, also known as Guild Auditions. Lundy is preparing 15 memorized pieces to play for the International program.
An eighth grade student at Darlington and the piano student of Kyla Cummins Zollitsch of Rome, she is the daughter of Rick and Leigh Ann Lundy of Cedartown.
But she hasn’t just been sitting behind a piano and using her musical talents. During this past legislative session, Lundy got to spend some time under the Gold Dome, and served as a page at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta for State Rep. Trey Kelley during the final day of the session, Tuesday, March 27.
Lundy also got a chance to briefly meet with Governor Nathan Deal during the busy end to the legislative session in past weeks.