Local youth are busy as they can be in Little League baseball and youth softball play.
Take the example of J.B. Casey. Casey, who plays for the 5 and 6 year old Yankees team in Cedartown, got a big first hit for the season last week. The youngster knocked an in-the-park home run against the Raptors, which won the game for the Yankees 14-1.
He’s just one of many local youth who are having fun during the spring baseball and softball seasons. Check out the included photo gallery online with this story for many more photos from recent games, and feel free to submit to the Standard Journal to have photos included alongside those taken by Gail Conner.
Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to have photos included in editions to come. Find photos from Conner by going to camerachik.smugmug.com to order from her originals today.