It's the tale of games across the area: a lucky hit will help break a tie and bring one team to victory, and the other left with a defeat.
Such was the story during a March 28 match-up between the Cedartown Red Lady Dawgs softball team from the recreation department, and a Rockmart team. Late in the game as the two teams were tied 7-7, Bella Bailey got to step onto home plate after a teammate knocked a hit and bring in a win as time was expiring.
It was just one of many games held over the past week as the youth recreation season continues in softball and Little League players get out on the diamond. Want to share your youth's photos and fun on the field? E-mail them to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today.