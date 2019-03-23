Local youth get to have a lot of fun when they are out and about outside and playing against one another. So was the case during a game last Thursday night in little league play in Cedartown for local players between the Hot Rods and the Braves.
The 15-0 win for the Hot Rods included a fun occasion for Joseph Bailey, who was able to get walked during his plate appearance but through steals of second and third, was able to get his way home as well on a steal.
Want to contribute photos from youth baseball and softball play from this spring? E-mail them to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today.