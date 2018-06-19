Youngsters get over to Turner Street Park on weekday mornings early, and when they arrive in the center on the corner they are greeted by Rev. Willie Simpson.
She’s there with a smile and a genuine want to help children, but most importantly she wants to impart to them lessons of character during the summer months.
Simpson heads up a summer program at the Turner Street Community Center serving youth as young as pre-K students during the months when children are out of the classroom and need that extra help with their studies.
Not only does her program focus on helping children with math, spelling, reading and other areas of learning they might be falling behind in, but it also provides them with positive reinforcement.
“Every morning I make the children come in and say something nice about one another, and they have to sing “I believe I can fly” during devotional,” she said.
It’s all part of a process she hopes will provide positive results, and get youth who sometimes don’t have the best academic record get they help they need and encouragement to try harder during the school year.
Most of all, she wants to give them character education.
The program is only going for a month this year and began in early June, and will wrap up before the beginning of July.
Simpson said that her hopes are to continue the program back to its regular schedule in 2019.
Call Simpson with questions or to learn how to help at 678-249-5323.