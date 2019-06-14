Some local students were given the opportunity to take part in additional training as part of the state's 4-H Ambassador program.
Polk County 4-H sent 5 to the Georgia 4-H Ambassador Program's two-day training session at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on May 31 and June 1.
This year, Healthy Living Ambassadors chosen were Anna Haney, Lashenia King and Minnes Smith. Local 4-Her's Joseph Croker and Anna Prince were named STEM Ambassadors.
To be chosen, interested youth had to apply to be a 4-H Ambassador. The 4-H Ambassador Program requires a one-year commitment that begins upon completion of Ambassador Training. They also have to Attend all sessions of the 4-H Ambassador Training, complete six learning and sharing activities each related to their subject area, and provide quarterly reports on their activities.
The goal of the Georgia 4-H Ambassador Program is to prepare 4-H’ers to become knowledgeable in a specific content area so that they can return to their counties and share what they’ve learned with others.