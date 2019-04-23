Students at the Polk County College and Career Academy who participate in SkillsUSA are once again shining bright and several are headed onward to the national level after big wins in state.
A first place finish was the outcome for Additive Manufacturing students Josh Cole and Wesley Culberson from the Rockmart High campus of the PCCCA during competition in March. The pair of freshmen head onward with the first place win to the National level this summer in Louisville, Kentucky along with several others from Cedartown High School this year.
Emmanuel Cornejo took a first place in carpentry, Harmony Shaw a first place in cosmetology, Kaitlyn Crawford, Lesly Santana and Laura Seabolt took first place in Crime Scene Investigations as well on the state level in 2019. They all come from the CHS campus of the PCCCA.
They join first place winners in other competitions as well, including the criminal justice quiz bowl won by Abigail Bryant, Martin Arguello and Emily Bentley; a first place for career pathways in health services for Mackenzie Edwards, Seth Wright and McKenzie Butler, and Alyssa Parham in Job Sills Demonstration A and for the Georgia SkillsUSA t-shirt design this year.
Wright, Edwards, Parham, Butler and Olivia Cleveland also took a first place in Job Skills Demonstration Open and for creating the winning design of the Georgia SkillsUSA Brochure Design.
Multiple students also came away with second and third place finishes from both the Cedartown and Rockmart campuses.
From Rockmart, Kaitlyn Bailey took a second place in Applied Communication for juniors and seniors in high school, Piper Ramirez took a second place in collision repair, and Sean Case took a second place in firefighting. Oliver Nolasco Perez also won a third place spot in plumbing competition.
The Cedartown PCCCA campus also produced a second place in Architectural Drafting Design won by Christian Jones, a second place in Automotive Brakes for Wesley Marr, a second place in Industrial Motor Controls for Cody Sorrells, and second place finishes for Jacob Griffin, Devon Kiley and Jacob Cody in welding fabrication.
Tucker Mobbs won an individual second place welding award.
Chaz Shelton took third place in Criminal Justice, Isaiah Ellenburg took third place in Construction Blueprint Reading, and Matthew Russell took third place in the CNC Technician categories of SkillsUSA competition.
First place wins go onward to Kentucky representing Georgia as state champions in SkillsUSA competition in June.