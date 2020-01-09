Members of the Polk County College and Career Academy's Future Business Leaders of America team came back to town with big wins under their belts in a regional competition for Northwest Georgia.
The Jan. 8 event held at Ringgold High School saw PCCCA Cedartown and Rockmart campus students take first place in a number of categories.
Included in those were Cedartown's Ashley Baxter, Sid Patel, and Kaitlyn Puckett for Banking and Financial Systems category. Justin Wyatt also took a first place finish in the word processing competition. Wyatt also earned a second place for the Personal Finance Category.
Cedartown's Gracie McElwee took a 10th place spot for Introduction to Business Communication as well.
From Rockmart's campus, a first place went to the trio of Breeze Barber, Mia Duffy, and Caitlyn Mize as PCCCA's Hospitality Management Team for FBLA. They were joined by the Management Decision Making Team in a regional win, made up of Julia Arant, Colby Mize and Diamond Poole.
Individual awards went to Joshua Sanders for his wins in the Personal Finance and Future Business Leader categories. LJ Pace also took first for Website Design and Mia Duffy took first for Public Speaking. A third place award went to Colby Mize for Future Business Leader, and a fifth for Breeze Barber in the same category.
Julia Arant took a 10th place finish for Intro to Information Technology.
Rockmart's team overall also was named a Monopoly Team finalist for the region.
The advisors for FBLA are Alecia Kelley in Cedartown and Janet Dover in Rockmart.