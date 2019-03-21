A senior from Cedartown and Rockmart both were honored and earned thousands in scholarship awards for taking part in LaGrange College’s Presidential Scholar Weekend.
Seniors Jonathan Suppes of Rockmart High School and Cade Smith of Cedartown High School were judged on their performance in group discussions, written essays and individual interviews. Students offered scholarships can utilize the awards in the fall of 2019, and the scholarships are renewable for the following three years.
Presidential Scholars are awarded a full scholarship, while Vice President of Academic Affairs’ Scholars receive $21,000, Fellows Scholars earn $17,000 and Founders Scholars get $16,000.