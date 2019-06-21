ROME - Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list from include ♦ Destiny Killian, an English major from Aragon.
Additionally from Cedartown there was:
♦ Jacob Barker, a General Business major;
♦ Breanna Bowers, a Nursing major;
♦ Nancy Flores, a Middle Grades Education major;
♦ Emma Guice, a General Business major;
♦ Kristy Johnston, a Business Administration major;
♦ Abigail Kiser, a Middle Grades Education major;
♦ Jodi Knight, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major;
♦ Peyton Moore, a Sport Management major;
♦ Elizabeth Smith, a Communication Arts-Advertising/Public Relations major; and
♦ Alexis Wisham, a Human Services major.
Students from Rockmart honored were:
♦ Logan Brookshire, a Biology major;
♦ Rickey Dover, a Middle Grades Education major;
Taylorsville students honored by Shorter included:
♦ Emily Cheek, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major;
♦ Haley Clark, a Human Services major;
♦ Alyssa Gill, a Middle Grades Education major;
♦ Jordan James, an Early Childhood Education (P-5) major; and
♦ Maci Roberts, a Nursing major.