ROME - Congratulations goes out to local students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Berry College.
That list included a single Aragon resident, Carter Norton, and several from Cedartown and Rockmart.
Cedartown students included Persia Suarez, Jamison Guice, Margaret Gardner, Lauren Little, Remy Jackson, Maggie Blankenship, Brandon Bentley and J.W. Perry.
Rockmart students who made the list included Taylor McVey, Montana Barber and Ansley Felker.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.