A trio of local students from the Polk School District were among a group of 32 awarded financial assistance from Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) as they graduate and continue their education in college.
Cedartown High School graduate Harmony Shaw, along with Polk County College and Career Academy graduate Jocelyn Medina and Rockmart High graduate Peyton Jones, were given $500 each to help pay for the expenses of their first year of college.
Resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships are raised through GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and through annual fundraising events, the college reported in a press release.
“We’re honored to support and encourage high school students in our nine-county service area by providing these scholarships to help further their education,” said Michelle Beatson, GNTC foundation administrator. “Georgia Northwestern is a vital foundation to so many of our high school graduates. This scholarship is aimed at assisting students with the cost of education and to help get them on the road to a successful future.”
The Foundation at GTNC awarded scholarships to one qualified student at each of the 27 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region.
The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the northwest Georgia region attend college.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County, Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.