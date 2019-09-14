Local student Janae Crawford attends Georgia Tech with a major in computer science and a minor in biology.
This fall, however, she’s taking the semester off from her studies to spend time doing volunteer missions with Little Children of the World in Dumaguete, Philippines.
Crawford’s parents Rick and Susan have been involved with LCW for more than twenty-five years. Crawford has been around the ministry her entire life and frequently attended board meetings with her parents as a small child.
Her first exposure to Dumaguete in person came when the entire family, including younger brother Parker, went there on a mission trip in 2015.
“As soon as we left, I wanted to go back,” she said.
That opportunity came this fall, when Crawford convinced her parents to let her take the semester off from school and travel to the Philippines. The trip was long; she left home on a Sunday night in August and didn’t arrive in Dumaguete until Tuesday morning.
In addition, there is a 12-hour time difference, which has been an adjustment. When it’s 10 a.m. Wednesday in Polk County, it’s 10 p.m. on Wednesday halfway across the globe.
She will have that adjustment in reverse when she returns home, which is presently planned to be just in time for Christmas on December 23.
Crawford’s main project while in the Philippines is helping the ministry set up a new database and upgrade its computer systems. This will be a big help to the staff both in Dumaguete and the main office in Barnesville, Georgia, who are charged with the task of keeping up with the now more than eight hundred sponsored children and their families who are served by the ministry.
Still, Crawford finds time to participate in some of the other programs operated by LCW, including working in some of the preschools, helping with the school on wheels and one of the soup kitchens, and attending some of the Bible studies conducted in several communities around Dumaguete.
She also hopes to organize some activities with the children living in the three shelters run by LCW.