Polk County is home to new Eagle Scouts in the form of Trace Barker, Donovan Scoggins, Brody Brown, and Zane Barker who received recognition during the Rockmart Council’s November meeting session.
Brody and Zane started together as Cub Scouts in the Bear Den, Pack 23, Donovan joined them in Webelos, Pack 23, and Trace joined the group when they crossed over into the Troop. They were joined by their Scoutmaster Dr. Kirby L. Brown, Troop 17, Aragon, GA.
The rank of Eagle Scout is earned by someone who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned at least 21 merit badges, has demonstrated superb Scout Spirit, and has shown strong leadership within their group.
Many demonstrate their character by taking on Eagle Scout Service Projects for the benefit of their community. These sometimes include building playground structures for local children, creating a dog park, or holding sports camps.
Thanks to Polk’s Scouts, Rockmart’s Veteran’s Memorial received various updates and refurbishing – among other projects. Each received their Eagle Board of review earlier on September 30, 2019.