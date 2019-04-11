SALT LAKE CITY - The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 67th (Austin, Texas), 68th (Washington, DC), 69th (Indianapolis, Indiana), and 70th (Orlando, Florida) commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.
- Marsha Tate of Aragon has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing
- Brandy McDowell of Rockmart has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)
- Kristin Stone of Rockmart has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8)
- Lance Holland of Rockmart has earned his Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics (5-9)
- Laurie Morris of Rockmart has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)
WGU has recognized 12,920 undergraduate and 8,885 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since June 1, 2018.
Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 5 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.