Veterans Day has come and gone in Polk County, and locals came out to show their support of those who have fought for freedoms in events across the area.
Cedartown Middle School were among the schools who gathered students, faculty and visiting veterans for a ceremony that included a cannon blast to salute current and former members of the armed services.
Other schools in the district invited veterans out to speak and held ceremonies to honor their sacrifice. The City of Cedartown also held their annual service and heard from Col. Jim Glaze.
Veterans Day is the annual celebration of those who served in the armed forces and commemorates the end of the first World War on November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.