Local police officials are seeking help from people around the area to be on the lookout for an elderly man who drove off on Friday and hasn't been seen since.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the information has been sent out nationally to try and find Lewis Helms, an 87-year-old Rockmart man who was reported missing late Friday night.
Helms, described as a white male around six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds and last seen wearing a pullover shirt and jeans, was last seen leaving the area of Valley View Drive around 4 p.m. He drives a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a silver toolbox on the back. Additional information can be found about the truck on the Polk County Police Department's Facebook page.
Dodd said Helms is believed to be suffering from dementia, and the hopes is that a tag reader or observant officer will see the truck and pull him over and return him safely home.
Anyone who has information about Helms' whereabouts should immediately call Polk County 911.
Check back for more updates as they become available in the search for Helms.