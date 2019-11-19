Christmastime is coming soon, and a local organization wants to make sure that the holidays are just as fun for our elders as they are for youth.
God's Loving Angels is once again coming together to bring the spirit to local seniors, this time with plans to provide gifts to the residents of Cedar Springs Nursing Home. They plan to provide just small gifts of a t-shirt, teddy bear and socks to those in the home during the holiday season as one of their many outreach projects during the year.
Organizers Floreace Stocks said they would love additional help from the community to ensure that seniors at the facility all get to enjoy a gift during this time of year, when they might not have family around with to celebrate.
She asked for any donations to please be arranged ahead of their December 14 date to take presents to Cedar Springs. This is their sixth year of providing gifts to seniors in facilities across Polk County.
Those interested in taking part or making a donation can contact Stocks at 678-719-1981.