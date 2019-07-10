Get ready for some tasty fried up fish and fixing along with good gospel music coming up soon in Rockmart to help raise money for another meal later in the year.
Feed My Sheep ministry is bringing out several groups to participate and Apostle Trixie Morgan will be emcee for the day of gospel music and their Fish Fry to help raise funds for the Thanksgiving meal prepared in November at the Rockmart Community Center.
The event will be held on July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and plates will be on sale to raise money for food for their free community feast later in the year, as well as purchase presents for youth to have at the holidays. Those interested can take part at Seaborn Jones Park.
Floreace Stocks, who with the help of her family and in recent years alongside God’s Loving Angels have organized the Thanksgiving meal in Rockmart, said her hope is that enough will be raised through the Fish Fry and concert to fund all the food required to feed the community at the holidays.
Stocks said July’s Fish Fry will feature Inspirational Voices leading off the concert, Men Passing Through to follow and United Voices to close out the day’s event. Additionally, Morgan is expected to lend her vocal talents to the day as well.
Stocks and organizers area also planning to hold a hula hoop contest for students who attend with a chance to win a book bag full of school supplies for those who participate and can keep up the longest.
Supplies for the book bags were donated for the event as well, Stocks said.
Additional donations outside of offerings during the day of gospel and good food will be accepted as well. Those interested in helping Stocks with donations for the July event, or for the November family feast can contact her at 678-719-1981.