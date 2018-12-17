Sometimes, Mother Nature can cause all kinds of havoc that when storms strike, no one sees immediately.
For instance, when it came time to start collecting Christmas presents this year in Bay County, Florida, the local Masons found themselves wondering how they were going to help out during the holidays.
After all, everyone around just lost everything a few months ago when Hurricane Michael rolled through and brought with it record devastation, including toys that children were used to playing with not to mention anything bought early beyond what Santa was planning to bring.
So when local Masons from Cedartown’s Caledonia Lodge No. 121 heard that their fellow brothers in Florida needed help, they sprang into action. With donations gathered from Polk County and the surrounding area (including several bikes provided by Rome Shriners,) local mason Matt Miller was heading down to Florida over the weekend with a load of toys and goodwill, playing the role of Santa and helping their local lodge members give back during the holidays.
Miller rolled up to the lodge with a trailer full of toys to deliver to Florida on Friday morning, and before he left he thanked everyone for their help in making the donation possible.
He added that “it’s good to know we’ll be helping children replace the toys they lost in the hurricane.”