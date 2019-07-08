There’s only a couple of days left to get in touch and learn how to participate in a golf tournament being held to raise money to help local residents.
The Cherokee Golf and Country Club is playing host this Friday, July 12 to the Masonic Lodges of Rockmart and Aragon for their 16th annual fundraising golf tournament.
Money raised through entry fees goes to help several efforts during the year, including help for children, the elderly, widows and families with special needs. Among the events the fundraiser will benefit is the Aragon Children’s Day around the mill pond, and to provide Christmas dinner and gifts to local widows.
Registration for the Friday tournament will start at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start to follow at 9 a.m. Organizers are keeping with a four-man scramble format.
Hole sponsorship are $100 each, and team fees are $400. Individuals can also sign up for $100.
First, second and third flights will be awards, along with prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and more.
In the event of rain, the tournament will be re-scheduled to July 26.
Those who want to sign up or want more information can call Bobby Hitchcock at 678-492 6976, Harold McDurmon at 404-379-2136, Greg Caldwell at 770-617-7655, Larry Gore at 770-900-1118 or Del Rayburn at 404-936-0151.