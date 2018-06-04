- Comedian apologizes for using foul language, others defend her statements
A growing list of lawmakers and pundits are calling for a comedian who made lewd remarks against Ivanka Trump during a recent broadcast on TBS.
Samantha Bee is under fire for using a profane word this paper won’t repeat in a commentary piece on her show on May 30, which prompted a number of Republicans to call for Bee’s ouster the following day.
Joining that group was State Rep. Trey Kelley, who released a statement that included a letter he sent to Turner Broadcasting System to shut down Bee’s show.
“I’ve always felt a sense of pride knowing millions of Americans turn to a Georgia based company headquartered right across the street from Atlanta’s beloved Varsity for their daily entertainment,” his letter stated. “Sadly, that pride has faded based on Turner Broadcasting’s actions or more accurately the lack of action I’ve seen coming from Turner in regards to the vile comments made by one of Turner’s on-air personalities. As I am sure you are already aware, on Wednesday of (last) week, Samantha Bee, referred to Ivanka Trump, an internationally successful business woman, in a way that can only be classified as despicable and hate filled.”
Bee’s controversial comments came following those made by Roseanne Barr on Twitter against Valarie Jarrett, which prompted ABC to cancel the reboot of her family comedy brought back more than two decades after its nine season run ended.
Kelley said in a follow-up that TBS should follow ABC’s example.
“Samantha Bee’s comments like those from Roseanne have no place in our society,” Kelley said. “That’s why I’m asking for Turner Broadcasting System to have the same moral convictions as ABC had and remove Bee from their programming.”
Bee did apologize following the episode and the outcry.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said on Twitter.
No decision about her show had been made by press time. Bee’s show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” first began airing on TBS in 2016. Only two sponsors have dropped her show thus far, State Farm and Autotrader at press time according to the Huffington Post.
Kelley’s comments joined a growing list of detractors who want Bee off the air, including President Trump, who called for her ouster ahead of the weekend deadline.
There are also many coming to Bee’s defense, among them actress Sally Field. National press reports that Field said the term didn’t apply to Ivanka Trump.