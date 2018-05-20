With locals Anna Snider and Abby Fennell playing their hearts out, South Marble Coffee House was once again a gathering spot for music and coffee lovers alike. The duo took to the cafe’s stage ready with classics such as ‘Wagon Wheel,’ ‘Hey Ya,’ and ‘The House That Built Me,’ during a concert earlier in the month.
“I was so happy to have the opportunity to do something locally like that,” Snider said. “I had the time of my life doing what I love. In the future, I plan to go to Columbus State University to major in Musical Theatre and minor in Education in hopes to perform and teach those about my passion later in life.”
With Fennell on guitar, Snider provided vocals to some of their favorite songs. Both performers are active members of Rockmart’s theatre department, and their time spent in the arts department no doubt helped them put on a good show. Since South Marble pays their performers, Snider and Fennell got experience performing professionally.
South Marble- located at Rockmart’s 212 S Marble St- is one of Polk’s newest cafes. Patrons can visit from 1 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, 6:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Live music will be no stranger to the establishment, and several performances are already lined up.
The ‘Summer Concert Series’ has acts such as Colt Dillard slated for May 19, Isaac Streetman scheduled for June 2, Trailer Hippies ready for June 22, Ezra Jacob scheduled for June 30, and Flat Pickin Inc. booked for July 14- among many more. Those interested in keeping up to date with the store’s news and events can visit https://www.facebook.com/southmarblecoffee.