It’s getting closer to time to get those orders in for Girl Scout cookies, and troop members gathered in recent days to make sure they are well prepared for the forthcoming rush for Thin Mints and Samoas.
Scouts met up at Camp Antioch early in the month for a “Cookie Rally,” held to provide information on this year’s sales and also to get troop members hyped and ready to get out into the community.
“Girls learn about cookie business ethics and etiquette, how to sell cookies in person and on-line, how to set up cookie booths, how to manage money and make decisions,” Camp Antioch’s Janice Stewart reported.
The cookie season begins in January annually, and lasts until the cookies are all sold out.
Statewide, scouts will have Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos for $4 per box. They’ll also be selling S'mores and Toffee-Tastics for $6 per box.
According to information from Stewart, the most popular among the sellers in the Polk and Haralson County area are Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, so be sure to get those fast.
There’s even an option for those on a diet but still want to show their support to the scouts. They can instead donate toward "Smiles4Military" which provides cases of cookies as a special treat to active U.S. military men and women around the world.
Be on the lookout in coming weeks for booth setup around the community, and support local girl scouts with orders.